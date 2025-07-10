'We’ll come back strong’: Central Texas girl remembers her time at Camp Mystic after tragic floods

CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — A Crawford girl is reflecting on her time at Camp Mystic just weeks before deadly floods claimed the lives of campers and staff, including the beloved camp director, sharing memories and holding on to faith in the wake of tragedy.



A 14-year-old Crawford girl is grieving the loss of Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County.

She attended the camp just three weeks before the tragedy and shared personal memories with 25 News .

. The family is leaning on faith and remembering the impact of those lost, especially camp director Dick Eastland.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As communities across Central Texas continue to recover from the devastating flooding in Kerr County, one Crawford girl is holding on to memories of a place she loves — Camp Mystic — a place she left just three weeks ago.

Tandra Nystrom Camp Mystic

“My parents saw it on Facebook and then they told me and I started really going through it and it was really sad. It hit home, especially knowing that I was just there and such a beautiful place got destroyed,” said former Camp Mystic camper Tynlea Nystrom

This summer was 14-year-old Tynlea Nystrom's third year at Camp Mystic.

She sat down with 25 News to share memories from a place she’ll never forget.

“This is my charm bracelet, everyone at camp gets one. I got this one this year, it’s a trunk and it has my name and phone number just in case it gets lost,” said Nystrom.

Madison Myers Camp Mystic charm bracelet

Nystrom tells 25 News the last time she was at camp felt a little different.

“I definitely think it’s a God thing, the last time I was there I was really anxious and homesick but the counselors and Mr. and Mrs. Eastland were so welcoming and nice to me and that’s what made me want to stay. I’m so glad I went this year,” said Nystrom.

Camp Mystic Director Dick Eastland, along with more than 20 others, died in the floods.

Nystrom remembers him not just as a lead, but a hero.

“He gave me this letter that is basically saying ‘thank you for singing’. It feels good knowing that I have a part of him. He’s the one that taught me how to fish. It's really sad knowing that he passed away but he went up and carried girls with him,” said Nystrom.

Madison Myers Camp Mystic letter

Remembering the lessons he’s taught her:

"Every time I reel one in it’s like ‘I did this for him’,” said Nystrom.

Holding on to the memories -

Tandra Nystrom Camp Mystic

“I feel like every time I look at each charm a lot of memories come back,” said Nystrom.

And leaning on her faith for the future.

“I know that God does really great things and it’s such a great camp. We’re going to come back strong, we’re going to grow from this, it’s all going to be better,” said Nystrom.

Search efforts for the missing people continue in Kerr county. To report a missing person in the Kerr County area, you can call (830) 258-1111.

The recent flooding has left families and entire communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief. Every dollar donated will go directly toward helping victims recover.

Follow Madison on social media!