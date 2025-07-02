'It's devastating': McGregor family left with nothing after devastating house fire

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — A McGregor family is left with nearly nothing after a devastating house fire, but they’re finding hope in their community as they begin the difficult journey to rebuild.



“I can’t believe it, I can’t believe what I’m looking at. It was once ours and now it’s not anymore,” said McGregor resident who lost her home in a fire, Teresa Valdez.

What was once a home for Valdez and her family is now a pile of memories.

Valdez lived in the home with her three grandchildren and her disabled husband.

Walking through the place they once called home:

“You see this on TV all the time, and you feel for the people that go through this, but you never think that it could happen to you until it does happen to you,” said Valdez.

Valdez and her husband were at church when they got the devastating call.

“We were there for maybe 30 minutes when a friend called my daughter and said, ‘either your house or your mom’s house is on fire,” said Valdez.

Arriving at a home that was unrecognizable.

“We got here and everything was already engulfed,” said Valdez.

Valdez tells 25 News that firefighters spent more than four hours putting out flames.

25 News walked with her as she showed us the place she and her family once called home.

The loss leaves the family with nearly nothing.

“Our medication was in there and medical stuff that we use, like my CPAP machine and back stimulator,” said Valdez.

But through the ashes, Teresa says there's still hope, thanks to her community.

One of the reasons they plan to rebuild here at the same location.

“We got good neighbors. Our neighbor is so good, he used his water hose to start the process of trying to help,” said Valdez.

Still, the pain of what’s lost remains.

“It’s devastating because we had been working real hard to get this house in good shape, and for this to happen, it’s devastating,” said Valdez.

Right now, the Valdez family are staying with other family members here in town.

A GoFundme has been set up to help support the family, that information can be found here.

