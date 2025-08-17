'It’s depressing’: Waco neighbors speak out on rising grocery costs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco residents are feeling the strain of rising grocery prices, with many adjusting their shopping habits and budgets to cope with the growing cost of everyday essentials.



Waco residents report noticeable increases in grocery prices, especially on staples like meat, eggs, and milk.

Many families are cutting back and budgeting more strictly, citing the need to prioritize other essential bills.

A recent AP-NORC poll shows over half of Americans are stressed about food costs, reflecting a broader national concern echoed locally.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s not getting any better,” said Waco resident Connie Hall.

That’s how some of our neighbors are describing the rising cost of groceries in our community.

“It’s expensive, everything is expensive,” said Thompson.

According to a poll from the Associated Press-NORC, more than half of Americans say they are stressed about food costs.

“It’s gotten ridiculous. You used to be able to go into Walmart with $100 and come out with several bags but now you go and only come out with a couple bags,” said Thompson.

That price pressure is forcing some families to change how they shop.

“We cut back because we have other bills to pay like lights, water and we have kids that go to school. We’ve cut back on prices because of the difference,” said Waco resident Carline Heslop.

“I try to have a list or budget but sometimes it doesn't go the way I planned,” said Waco Resident Mya.

So what items are Waco shoppers seeing rise the most?

“Meat is high and eggs are rising,” said Hall.

“The eggs and milk are really up,” said Heslop.

According to the latest consumer price index, grocery prices jumped 2.4% for the last 12 months ending in June.

That's leading to less impulse buying.

“I always know what I’m going after before I go. I used to look around and see new things and be like ‘let me try this’ but not anymore,” said Hall.

According to that same poll, only 14% of people said groceries were not a source of stress.

