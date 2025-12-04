McGregor mom picking up the pieces after home damage she blames on SpaceX

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — A McGregor mother says SpaceX activity shook her home so violently that her kitchen cabinets collapsed.



The incident happened suddenly, with the homeowner describing a loud boom before the cabinets collapsed.

She says rattling from SpaceX activity is a long-standing issue many neighbors have also felt.

The single mother posted her story on Facebook, prompting community members to donate items and help with cleanup.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Irma Gonzalez started her morning like any other day inside her McGregor home.

“I was warming up my coffee,” said Gonzalez.

But things quickly fell apart.

“All of a sudden I just heard ‘boom’ and a loud noise,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the cabinet on her kitchen wall fell off because of strong rattling she claims came from SpaceX activity nearby—something she and her neighbors are far too familiar with.

“There are some days when it is really loud and it just shakes and shatters everything, sometimes you can even hear the windows making noise,” said Gonzalez.

Now Gonzalez and her son are left picking up the pieces.

“We recovered what we could but a lot of stuff we had to throw away because there was glass and some of the bags were busted,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shared her story on Facebook, explaining she’s currently out of work and a single mother. That post sparked a response from neighbors who stepped in to help.

“I even had one person who donated a microwave to me which was awesome, I didn’t even ask for anything but I guess she saw the picture and it was on the floor,” said Gonzalez.

So although this week has been far from what she expected—

“Right now I’m just trying to get a cabinet,” said Gonzalez.

She tells 25 News' Madison Myers she’s still thankful for a community who cares.

“It really feels great to know you have a community who is there to help you and you are not alone,” said Gonzalez.

25 News reached out to SpaceX for comment on this situation but have not yet heard back.

