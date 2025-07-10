Central Texas FFA chapters rally together for relief drive after deadly floods

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — FFA chapters across Central Texas joined forces to lead a flood relief drive, collecting thousands in donations and essential supplies to support communities devastated by recent deadly floods.



Central Texas FFA chapters organized a flood relief drive to support victims of recent deadly floods.

Communities donated thousands of dollars and essential items like water, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products.

Students and advisers say the effort reflects FFA’s core value of “living to serve.”

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s a shock, you don’t see that everyday,” said McGregor ISD FFA student Gray Estepp.

As neighborhoods across Central Texas continue to recover from the devastating floods that claimed the lives of more than 100 Texans, local communities are stepping up to show they care.

FFA chapters from McGregor, Oglesby, Midway, Moody, Crawford, Valley Mills, Evant, and Gatesville have come together to host a flood relief donation drive—coordinated by McGregor FFA advisers and teachers.

“It’s just something that we were asked to do and called to do. Even if they aren’t in FFA it just feels good to help out other people that are in need,” said Estepp.

Organizers tell 25 News they felt compelled to help after seeing the heartbreaking images and stories coming out of Kerr County.

“To be here and to be able to help these kids serve other people in our community and in Texas is amazing and being a part of showing these kids what it’s like to help others is amazing,” said McGregor ISD FFA adviser Scarlett Sprayberry.

And already, the community is answering the call, donating thousands along with essential items such as bottled water, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.

“It’s crazy we were not expecting this many donations at all,” said Estepp.

“We were supposed to start this at 4 p.m. and by 3:45 p.m. we had more than we even expected to get. If we have to take three or four trailers, then that is what we are going to do,” said Sprayberry.

As search efforts continue for the missing, neighbors here at home are proving what community is all about: showing up, lending a hand, and making a difference.

“One of our mottos in FFA is ‘living to serve’ and we just want to teach our kids what it is to serve others and help people out when they are in need,” said Sprayberry.

For more information on where to donate visit here.

The recent flooding has left families and entire communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief. Every dollar donated will go directly toward helping victims recover.

Follow Madison on social media!