‘In 40 years, I’ve never seen this’: Flooding leaves Lampasas residents stunned

“I have lived here for 40 years and I have never seen anything this bad…not ever,” said Lampasas resident Georgia Coffman.

That's how neighbors are describing the flooding and heavy rain that slammed Central Texas early Sunday morning.

The Lampasas river surged more than 30 feet — leaving behind toppled trees, road closures, and even forcing the evacuation of an RV park in Kempner.

25 News spent the day in Lampasas County, speaking with residents still trying to process the damage.

For many, it’s hard to put into words.

“Scared, because if we have to evacuate then where do we go, there are creeks and rivers all around us,” said Coffman.

25 News walked through WM Brook Park in Lampasas, now nearly unrecognizable after the flooding.

Texas DPS confirmed multiple deployments across Central Texas, including Kempner, conducting search and rescue operations throughout the area.

Back in Lampasas, residents like Georgia are left picking up the pieces.

“I have an old freezer out on my driveway against the fence and the water pushed that freezer three feet away from the fence,” said Coffman.

Flooding left roads like this one near Hannah Springs Elementary completely impassable.

Photos from the Kempner Fire Department show water nearly breaching the bridge along Highway 190.

For neighbors like Georgia, the shock hasn’t worn off.

“But like I said, I’ve lived here for 40 years and never seen anything like this happen. You’d never dream that water could be this powerful or this strong,” said Coffman.

Texas Game Wardens were sent out to other Central Texas areas including San Saba, Brady and Eldorado.

