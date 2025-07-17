Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Abbott holds a press briefing on state's continued response to severe flooding

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press briefing on Thursday on the state's continued response to recent severe flooding that's impacting communities across Texas.

From San Angelo, Gov. Abbott will be joined by Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Drew Darby, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter, San Angelo Mayor Tom Thompson, San Angelo Fire Department Chief Patrick Brody, and other state and local officials.

Watch live press conference here:

