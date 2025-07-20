Meals on Wheels grant loss puts Waco vet program for seniors' pets at risk

WACO, Texas — A long-running Waco program that provides free veterinary care for the pets of homebound seniors is at risk of shutting down after losing its grant funding, prompting the clinic to seek community support.



Treasured Tails program loses grant funding, threatening free vet care for seniors' pets in Waco.

80–100 pets are served annually through the partnership between ABC Clinic and Meals on Wheels.

Clinic urges community support to keep vulnerable seniors and their beloved pets healthy and together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We had it for a lot of years and it was unexpected,” said Executive Director of the Animal Birth Control Clinic Carrie Spivey.

For more than nine years- the treasured tails program at the Animal Birth Control Clinic in Waco has provided veterinary care for the pets of senior clients of Meals on Wheels.

“They are homebound seniors typically. They are our grandfathers, grandmothers, aunts and uncles and their pets are everything to them,” said Spivey.

But that could soon change as the program is now facing a major cut in funding.

Treasured Tails was funded by a grant through Meals on Wheels -

But this year that grant did not renew - putting the entire program at risk.

“That’s about $9,000-$11,000 of veterinary care support that we provide every year that is gone and quickly,” said Spivey.

Earlier this year, we told you about state budget cuts impacting meals on wheels—and now, the ripple effect is hitting our furry friends too.

The treasured tails program currently services about 80-100 pets every year.

“If they are not vaccinated or fixed, have fleas,ticks or heartworms, that weighs really heavy on them and it can be consuming when your pet is in need of something and you can’t provide it,” said Spivey.

Which is why the cut in funding is leaving the clinic concerned.

“They need each other and they need to be healthy and need to not have any worries about anything veterinary care related,” said Spivey.

And turning to our community for support.

“Waco is a great community and they care so much about Meals on Wheels, which is an amazing agency and partner to us. It is essential and I’m just hoping that some of Waco will help the pets of the Meals on Wheels clients,” said Spivey.

ABC is currently seeking community sponsors and donors to help continue this program. For more information on how you can help you can visit here.

