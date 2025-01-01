Rosebud-Lott ISD shares improvements being made following recent bond approval

LOTT, Texas — Voters recently approved a $25 million bond for Rosebud-Lott ISD. Now, the district says progress is being made on several projects including new generators and a college and career center for local students.



Upgrades include new water fountains, AC units, roofing and a college and career center.

“There is progress being made,” said Rosebud-Lott ISD superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock.

The district says the money will be used for several facility upgrades and improvements — some of which are already underway.

“We are putting two generators in the school to protect our freezers. The weather has been really unpredictable the last few years and we have lost electricity and we’ve lost food in those freezers,” said Rosebrock.

The district is also building a new health and wellness facility.

“It’s a small building and it wouldn't interfere with any day to day operations of the school,” said Rosebrock.

But the biggest project — a college and career center for local students.

Rosebrock tells me the district’s P Tech program is extremely popular among students, and the district is in need of more space.

“ Dual credit kids are crammed into our library and we need additional space for them so that’s also going to be slid over into the college and career center,” said Rosebrock.

Other upgrades include new water fountains, AC units, roofing, and plumbing and heating — and thanks to solar farms in the area, the bond passed with no extra cost to district taxpayers.

The superintendent tells me he’s grateful for the community’s vote and is dedicated to keeping our neighbors informed on the latest.

“We’re doing right by our kids and we’re doing right by our community and we listen. We want to hear their side as well as the ones who voted for it,” said Roseborck.

The district tells 25 News they will be providing frequent updates on the bond through the local news paper, social media and their website.

