New fire truck arrives in Marlin thanks to grant funding and local support

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A new fire truck has arrived in Marlin, giving firefighters upgraded equipment through grant funding and local support.



Marlin Volunteer Fire Department received a new fire truck through a Texas A&M Forest Service grant and support from Falls County ESD 1.

The truck carries 3,000 gallons of water, helping firefighters work around Marlin's ongoing water supply problems

A push-in ceremony will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. to welcome the new truck, with all community members invited

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department officially welcomed a brand-new fire truck, made possible through grant funding and local support.

95% percent of the funding came through a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The remaining $100,000 was provided by the Falls County Emergency Services District One.

"It's a good partnership for us. We're building a foundation and something we can hopefully move forward and we can continue to have a good relationship with them," said Mike Bethke, assistant chief of the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters say this truck is essential for protecting the community, especially given Marlin's ongoing water challenges.

"Everybody knows about Marlin's water problem, that's the big thing that is always on the news, well this thing carries 3,000 gallons of water. We don't have to rely so much on the water supply in Marlin when we have these type of trucks because we can pull our water off of these big tanker trucks," Bethke said.

The truck traveled all the way from its manufacturer in Minnesota this weekend. Local firefighters say it was a moment that marked years of patience and persistence.

"It was kind of emotional for everybody when they showed up with the truck because we've needed this vehicle for years. We've had the grant out for about 10 years now and we finally hit on it and it's a big help," said James Adams, fire chief of the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be a push-in ceremony to celebrate the arrival of the new truck this Saturday at 4 p.m. at Falls County Emergency Services District No. 1, located at 3172 State Hwy 6 N. All community members are welcome.

