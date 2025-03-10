Roy J. Smith Middle School in Killeen on lockdown after student was injured on campus

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Roy J. Smith Middle School in Killeen is on lockdown as of Monday around noon after a student was injured on campus — officials with the school say the student is being transported to receive medical care.

The school is on lockdown status and will not be released at this time.

"At this time, there is no ongoing threat to students or staff, and law enforcement is actively investigating," said Roy J. Smith principal, Fred Lilly.

"We understand that this may be concerning, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority."

25 News will provide more details and additional information as it becomes available.