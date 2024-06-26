Killeen ISD goes 'phone-free' beginning this fall

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD has approved a plan to make all of its secondary campuses phone-free starting this fall, after "thorough research highlighting the many benefits of a phone-free school environment", the district said on Wednesday.

"To clarify, we are not banning cell phones at our secondary schools — instead, students will keep their phones with them in special pouches that are locked at the start of the school day. Pouches will remain locked until the end of the school day, ensuring that students can keep their phones with them but without the distraction during class time," Killeen ISD said.

"If a student needs to use their phone, they can do so in designated phone zones with permission."

The district says this decision can have benefits such as improved student engagement, better concentration, and enhanced mental health.

"Our leaders are collaborating closely with school administrators this summer to finalize the daily processes for our phone-free schools — we are also developing a fair and clear approach to managing any violations of this new policy," Killeen ISD's Superintendent, Dr. Jo Ann Fey said.

"We understand that some families may have concerns about this change, and we are here to support you."

"We remain focused on student success and the well-being of our students, and by creating phone-free schools, we believe we will significantly improve academic achievement, increase safety, and create a more conducive learning environment."

For more information from the district, click here.