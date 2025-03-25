Killeen ISD School Board President reflects on tragedy, outlines plans for change

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Nearly two weeks after the tragic stabbing at Roy J. Smith Middle School that claimed the life of Serenity Baker, Killeen ISD Board President Brett Williams is reflecting on the district’s challenges and outlining plans for meaningful change.

Ahead of the first school board meeting since the incident, Williams sat down to discuss his thoughts during this difficult time for the community.

“I can’t imagine what our students witnessed in that hallway that day. They’re going to have to walk down that hall again — we have to have compassion,” Williams said.

As a KISD graduate and current parent, Williams has seen firsthand how the student experience has evolved over the years.

“The student experience when I was KISD versus the student experience now, it’s totally different," he said.

"The big challenge that we deal with now is, I’ll say social media, but I’ll say phones. I think our students now are just challenged in a way emotionally that I couldn’t imagine."

Williams acknowledged that the district’s communication with the community hasn’t been perfect but noted recent improvements.

“I’m really pleased with the steps we’ve made in the last 10-12 days. Initially, out the box, I’ll tell you, I was a little disappointed, and I could feel some of the frustrations that our families were having, as well as the media was having. I mean, people want answers, and we deserve you answers,” he said.

Addressing bullying is a top priority for Williams, who plans to propose new initiatives to his fellow trustees and the superintendent.

“It’s a whole other aspect of school now, that you have to be intentional and find someone in your organization that oversees ‘How do we address bullying?’ and that their sole purpose is that our kids are safe," Williams said.

"If we sit here and say we have the playbook, and we know one hundred percent that it’s going to work, we’re not being honest with you."

Williams has served on the KISD school board since 2018, when he was appointed to fill a vacant spot — he has since won re-election twice, with his current term running through May 2026.

As the district navigates this challenging period, Williams remains committed to fostering trust, compassion, and actionable change.