Josh Crawford

Josh joined the 25 News team in September 2024.

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Josh comes back to the Longhorn State after graduating from Prairie View A&M in 2022, receiving a Mass Communications degree and being a member of the Panthers’ defensive line.

During his time at PVAMU, he worked in Austin as a Social Content Creator at ESPN’s Longhorn Network.

He received a Master’s Degree from Syracuse University in June 2024, where he worked as a Beat Reporter for Syracuse Football and Basketball, for Sports Illustrated, and later 247Sports.

He comes to 25 News following a stint at the Memphis Commercial Appeal, covering sports and trending events.

When not covering news, Josh is an avid college and professional sports fan, enjoys cooking, listening to podcasts, and considers himself a music aficionado.