Feeding the Need: How Helping Hands in Belton serves hundreds of families every week

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — At Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, the shelves move fast—but the mission remains steady: ensuring families in Bell County don’t go hungry. And in the summer, that need becomes more urgent.

“During the summer, kids are home from school. Grandparents and caretakers take on more responsibility," Alicia Jallah, Executive Director of Helping Hands, said. Plus, with electricity bills rising, grocery money disappears fast."

That’s why the month of June is dedicated to the annual Feed the Need drive, part of a collaborative push with 25 News to help communities stock up—and step in—when families are stretched thin.

Now in its third year under Jallah’s leadership, Feed the Need has become a cornerstone of the ministry’s seasonal outreach, providing thousands of pounds of food that supplements standard operations.

“Feed the Need comes at a perfect time when we see our numbers increase,” Jallah said. “It allows us to expand the variety and selection we can offer—which means people feel dignity and autonomy when they walk through our doors.”

On average, Jallah told 25 News, Helping Hands serves up to 650 families a week, and during peak months, runs through nearly 60,000 pounds of food.

Volunteers like Terry Champlin are the heartbeat of this operation. Originally from Houston and now a Central Texas resident since age 12, Champlin first connected with Helping Hands through her employer’s community service initiative. What started as a one-time volunteer experience became a calling.

“It’s the highlight of my week,” Champlin said. “Knowing you’re part of something bigger—that you’re helping people, seeing their faces, talking to them as they come through the line—it fills you in a way that nothing else can.”

And with increased demand comes increased need for hands-on deck.

“There are days it’s just me and two others trying to stock shelves,” she admits. “But if you can show up, be present—even for an hour—you’ll walk away with more than you give.”

While Helping Hands focuses on nutritional support, the effects ripple out in more profound ways. Jallah notes that many families have told her, “If Helping Hands weren’t here, we wouldn’t be eating.”

The organization also builds relationships with clients—sending birthday cards, treats for pets, and taking time to recognize each person’s story.

“We want people to feel like more than a number,” Jallah says. “They’re our neighbors.”

To find out how you can donate to the Helping Hands and the Feed the Need Drive, click here and here

