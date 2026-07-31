How to Donate

Our Feed the Need Summer Drive will run until July 31st, providing an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute to this important cause. Below are the donation links to local food banks, so you can donate directly to the food bank of your choice! It’s the easiest way to help your neighbors! Struggling families need our help more than ever right now.

Click below to Help us Feed the Need in your neighborhood!



Helping Local Communities

During the summer break, families who rely on school meals for their children,and often struggle to make ends meet. Local food pantries play a vital role in bridging this gap by providing essential food items to those in need.

Through our partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank and Brazos Valley Food Bank, we are actively working to alleviate the burden faced by families across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.