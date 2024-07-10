Feed the Need: Killeen food pantry on track to feed over 150,000 families this year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Food Care Center officials says they are on a record pace to serve over 150,000 people in need this year.

The manager says this is the first time in 37 years they have distributed this much food — for the fiscal year of 2024, 2,400,000 pounds of groceries have gone out to over 120,000 neighbors.

Over 27,000 of those neighbors have been on active duty, 25,000 seniors over 55, and 28,000 children.

The food care center is open to Central Texas Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month.

No qualification is required to receive help — they do ask that you bring your ID, proof of address, and income information.

Click here for more information on 25 News' Feed the Need.