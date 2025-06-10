Killeen’s Food Care Center sees record demand, calls for community support

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — Rising food insecurity and increased cost of groceries have led to more families in need. The Food Care Center of Killeen is helping to meet those needs, and the highest demand is expected through summer and the holiday season.



The Food Care Center of Killeen has already distributed over 2 million pounds of food to 100,000 people this fiscal year, with demand continuing to rise.

Executive Director Raymond Cockrell expects to serve over 150,000 families by the end of the fiscal year—an all-time high for the organization.

Through the "Feed the Need" campaign, the center is calling on the community to donate food, funds, and volunteer time, especially with increased holiday costs on the horizon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The kitchen may be the heart of a home, but when the pantry is empty, figuring out what to do next can be overwhelming.

That’s where Killeen's Food Care Center steps in. Last year alone, the nonprofit distributed more than 3 million pounds of groceries to a record 149,000 families.

“We can’t do what we do without the invaluable partnership of service organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals in our community,” said Executive Director Raymond Cockrell. “Their donations are what keep us going.”

Now, midway through their fiscal year, the center has already served more than 100,000 people and distributed over 2 million pounds of food.

“We’ve never seen it slow down,” Cockrell said. “And this summer, we’re already seeing more families walk through our doors.”

With the center’s fiscal year ending Sept. 30, Cockrell expects 2024-25 to bring the highest number of families served in the organization’s history, surpassing 150,000 for the first time.

That’s why he’s urging the community to get involved through the ongoing Feed the Need campaign.

“We’ve already had people step up,” Cockrell said. “Just last week, someone donated 432 pounds of groceries, and we’re already at $370 raised.”

25 News

More than 50 local churches, businesses, and community organizations support the Food Care Center with regular donations and volunteer hours. Many also lend a hand during the holidays, when the need is greatest.

“During the holiday season, we partner with them to serve more than 3,000 families, which includes turkeys and bags of groceries,” Cockrell said. “With rising food costs, just the turkeys alone will cost us over $50,000 this year.”

Click here to learn more about how you can help feed the need.

Follow Epiphany on social media!