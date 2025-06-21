Parolee from Rockdale makes a run for it, still at large

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — According to the Milam County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Colby Martinez on June 20, but the Rockdale man led authorities on a chase that ended in a wooded area near County Road 470.

Martinez, who is currently on parole, allegedly fled in his vehicle before abandoning it and taking off on foot. Authorities say he then entered a nearby river and removed his court-ordered ankle monitor before disappearing.

Multiple agencies responded, deploying drones and a Texas Parks and Wildlife helicopter to assist in the search. Despite those efforts, Martinez was not located. Law enforcement remains in the area and urges the public to stay alert.

“If you see Colby Martinez, do not attempt to approach him. Please call authorities immediately,” a Milam County official said.

Officers say he has a history of evading arrest and is known to disregard the conditions of his parole.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office: 254-697-7033, the Rockdale Police Department: 512-446-3436, the Cameron Police Department: 254-697-6574, or call 91.



