Two Bellmead shootings, same location, less than 24 hours apart

BELLMEAD, Texas(KXXV) — Bellmead patrol officers responded to reports of shots fired on the evening of June 16 in the 1500 block of Cloverleaf Drive.

During the investigation, officers determined that multiple individuals had discharged firearms. Evidence was collected at the scene, and Demarcus Davis was arrested and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, a third-degree felony.

On June 17, Bellmead police responded to another report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Cloverleaf Drive, the same location as a previous incident.

When officers arrived, they learned that several individuals had fled the scene and were hiding in a residence on the property. After some time, all occupants exited the home voluntarily.

Six males and three females were detained. Five adult males were arrested, and one juvenile male was released to a parent. Evidence of firearm discharge was recovered at the scene, and the person responsible for firing a 9mm pistol was identified. The three females were identified and released.

Elijah McIntyre of Waco was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. Jayden McIntyre of Waco, Jankenji Cleveland of Waco, and Juan Ramon Robledo of Robinson were each charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Larry Massington of Waco was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces.

No injuries have been reported.

Both investigations remain active, and no further information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bellmead Police Department.

