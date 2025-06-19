BTU warns of false solar partnership claims in Austin’s Colony

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — Byran Texas Utilities has received reports of individuals falsely claiming to represent the utility to promote solar panel installations in the Austin’s Colony neighborhood.

According to BTU, the salespeople have been telling residents they are partnering with the utility, a claim BTU says is untrue.

While solar panels are permitted as long as they meet BTU standards and comply with city codes, the utility emphasized that it does not partner with any third-party vendors or companies for solar panel promotions or installations.

Residents with questions about solar installation or sales claims are encouraged to contact BTU at (979) 821-5700.

