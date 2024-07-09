Feed the Need: Local volunteers play crucial role in food pantries

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Helping Hands Ministry Food Pantry in Belton currently has 50 volunteers helping serve Central Texans every week.

Volunteers deliver, bag, and sort food for the pantry — the pantry offers different seasonings and recipes to fit every culture as well.

Volunteers can serve from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or anyone interested can donate through 25 News' Feed the Need to a pantry of your choice.

“It's a crucial role, just simply because our neighbors need someone they can feel comfortable with some people are coming to you under a circumstance that is not traditional," said Board Member and Volunteer, Candice Griffin.

"They want a smiling face they can feel comfortable with — they want someone willing to help them without judgment."

Volunteers are welcome to sign up anytime.

“We have days where you can come as a family and put together seasonings, and put bags together," Griffin said.

"We have people that come out and do 'meals on wheels' type deliveries."

During the summer months, there is an increased need to ensure that local children and students get meals.

“We’re getting about 150 each week that need assistance,“ Griffin said.

Donations for food and money can be made in person or online, but time is also a great way to give back.