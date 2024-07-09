Waco food pantry speaks on benefits from Feed The Need campaign

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Sheperd's Heart food pantry has been a Central Texas staple for 15 years, serving more than one million people, and distributing more than 28 million pounds of food.

25 News' Feed the Need Campaign helps pantries like The Sheperd's Heart.

For 15 years running, Robert Gager has been doing what he believes the Lord is calling him to do.

“God told me to do it and I said ‘Yes’, and he’s making it happen," Gager said.

"It’s not what I’m doing, it’s what he’s doing through me and all of our people."

He's helping to feed the Central Texas community, opening Sheperd’s Heart food pantry in Waco.

“We’re currently feeding about 7,000 families a month,” Gager said.

How do they do it?

“We do that through 17 mobile distributions a month," Gager said.

"We also have over 2,000 people that we deliver groceries to twice a month."

With more than 28,000 of food distributed and more than one million people served to date, Sheperd’s Heart relies on donations, like through the Feed the Need campaign — to make sure no Central Texan goes hungry.

“During the school year, I’ll spend about $3,000 a month just to buy kids food," Gager said.

"We’ll spend $4,200 dollars a month for my trucks to make mobile distributions and make our food pickups all over the place. It takes another $2,500 to $3,000 dollars a month just for the fuel — that’s the immediate need."

He's grateful for every donation.

“This food drive is really important to enable us to keep feed the way that we do,” Gager said.