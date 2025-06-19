TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Anthony “Bronco” Thompson and fellow volunteers at Temple Christian Outreach are making a powerful impact through their weekly food pantry, serving the community with faith and compassion.



Bronco emphasizes serving from the heart, inspired by the Holy Spirit and support from like-minded volunteers.

The pantry supports countless families in the community, offering both food and hope.

Volunteers say the need continues to grow and are calling on others to join their mission.

Check out the energetic Bronco in his drive to deliver the best service to his community:

‘Serve From the Heart’: Volunteers lead food pantry effort at Temple Christian Outreach

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every week at Temple Christian Outreach, the mission is clear: serve from the heart. At the center of that mission is a man known to most simply as “Bronco.”

"You can feel the Holy Spirit moving in this place, and we serve from our heart," said Anthony “Bronco” Thompson, a dedicated volunteer at the church’s food pantry drive.

Thompson is one of dozens of volunteers who help distribute food to families in need across the community. But for him, the effort is more than just giving groceries — it’s a calling.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“There’s an immense amount of joy when we serve, and we serve with a smile,” Thompson said. “We don’t serve because we have to, and we serve because it’s in our nature.”

He credits his passion to the energy and commitment of the team around him — a group he says shares his faith and heart for service.

“That energy comes from being around like-minded individuals that have a heart for service and creating the atmosphere,” Thompson said.

That atmosphere is changing lives — not just for the families receiving food, but for the people who make the outreach possible.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“There are so many people that are helped in this community because of this food pantry, and it is just unbelievable,” said volunteer Debie Morales.

With lines growing each week, volunteers say the need is only increasing, and so is the call for more helping hands.

“If you can volunteer please do because there are a ton of people here and it is busy,” Morales added.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

For volunteer Chelsea Manton, serving the community comes down to one thing: meeting people where they are.

“We’re able to just serve our community and serve where there’s a need,” said Manton.

Backed by a spirit of faith and compassion, Thompson and his team continue to deliver more than meals — they’re delivering hope.