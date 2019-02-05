Email: Marc.Monroy@kxxv.com

Marc Monroy serves as a Neighborhood Reporter for Central Texas.

Marc’s journey starts in the suburbs of Los Angeles County where he was born to two Mexican parents in the city of Van Nuys. Marc would move around the county his entire childhood, starting in Pacoima. He would later go on to live in Mission Hills, Palmdale and finally Santa Clarita.

Marc graduated from Canyon High School in 2020 where he was the sports anchor for his school's award-winning broadcast team. It is there where his broadcast teacher would open up the path to attend the city's community college. At College of the Canyons, Marc would be mentored by reporters and producers at some of LA’s top news stations, where he would begin to craft his own style of storytelling.

Marc ultimately ended up at California State University, Northridge where he graduated in May 2024 with his degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Throughout Marc’s four years in college, he’d be given the chance to freelance with ABC 7 Los Angeles. It is there where he would learn much more surrounding the behind-the-scenes of television news. He would finish off his college career at Telemundo 52 Los Angeles.

Marc is fluent in English and Spanish and as a native Californian some of his hobbies include hiking, gaming, and lifting weights, just don’t ask him to run a mile in under 10 minutes :0.

Marc is excited to serve Central Texas and is looking forward to meeting new people and covering stories in the community.