Waco business adjusts to changing traffic patterns during I-35 upgrades

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pro-Fit Tint, a small business in Waco, is struggling to stay afloat as I-35 construction causes reduced traffic and economic strain, with no financial support in sight.



Owner Anthony Columbus says business has slowed significantly compared to previous years due to increased road closures and congestion.

Upcoming construction on the shop's side of the highway could further deter customers from visiting the area.

TxDOT is working to communicate with business owners, but Columbus notes there's no compensation if a business is forced to shut down.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As construction ramps up along Interstate 35 in Waco, some local business owners are feeling the financial strain, including Anthony Columbus, owner of Pro-Fit Tint, a shop that's seen better days.

“It’s definitely slower now than it was this time last year,” said Columbus. “Business has been great the last five to six years, but it has slowed down recently.”

Columbus said the shop is located near an area expected to see more traffic disruptions as construction expands.

“It’s never really affected us like it’s fixing to affect us,” he said. “But when they start to work on this side, the concern is that this side of traffic would leave congestion that people would prefer going somewhere else.”

The Texas Department of Transportation says it is working to keep businesses informed.

“With our communication, we’ll be able to inform the public and the business owners about what’s coming and prepare their travels accordingly,” said Jake Smith, a spokesperson for Waco TxDOT.

Still, for small business owners like Columbus, staying open during prolonged roadwork is a challenge.

“The highway is going to impact it some more,” he said. “So we’re just hoping to do the minimum enough to keep the doors open.”

He added that if businesses close due to the project, there’s no financial relief available.

“You know if a business ends up shutting down over it, there’s no compensation — and it’s tough,” said Columbus.

The construction is part of a larger effort to improve traffic flow and safety along the I-35 corridor, but for some local entrepreneurs, that progress comes at a high price.