"This will benefit everybody": Resident and business owner endorses Temple Police's proposed training facility

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple business owner hopes the city’s proposed public safety training facility will lead to better-prepared officers and fewer crimes in the community.



Temple PD and the Fire Department are planning a shared training facility with modern technology and dedicated space

Business owner Fabiola Garcia, a repeat crime victim, supports the proposal and hopes it leads to better community protection

The new center would help officers enhance their skills and readiness while addressing community concerns about patrol coverage

Check out the story:

"This will benefit everybody": Resident endorses Temple Police proposed training facility

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After facing several crimes at her business, Fabiola Garcia says the Temple Police Department’s proposal for a new joint training facility with the Fire Department couldn’t come at a better time.

“Unfortunately, at this business we have suffered several robberies,” Garcia said. “But overall, when I’m out in the city or at home, I do feel safer than in other places.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Still, she believes the city could benefit from a stronger law enforcement presence, adding, “I feel like sometimes there isn’t enough patrol in the area, so I would like to see more officers, but I do love that the department is using funds to better the safety of our community.”

The proposed training center, which would be built on the city’s west side, is designed to centralize police and fire training operations.

Officials say it would allow first responders to train in a modern environment with updated equipment and dedicated space, something Temple PD currently lacks.

Temple PD

“It’s going to give us dedicated spaces for training that we don’t have at this facility,” said Officer Tyler McEowen with Temple PD.

"I think this is going to offer the residents more well-trained officers. Honestly, they’ll be able to increase their knowledge, skills and utilize some of the modern equipment that we’ve got coming in,” Officer McEowen added.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Garcia agrees. Despite the past challenges she’s faced, she remains optimistic about what this investment means for her business and others in the area.

“This is going to benefit everybody,” she said, “and I would love to see more of it."