Belton celebrates 249 years of red, white, and blue at historic Fourth of July Parade

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton’s Fourth of July Parade — one of the oldest in the nation — celebrated its 106th anniversary with packed streets, community pride, and patriotic spirit.



Families gathered in downtown Belton for the city’s 106th Fourth of July parade, honoring a century-old tradition.

Residents like Seagram Porter showed support for local schools, businesses, and the American spirit.

Kids pointed to fireworks and family time as their favorite parts of the holiday.

Check out the celebrations:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Belton marked a historic milestone this Independence Day — the city’s 106th Fourth of July Parade, a tradition that has brought generations of Central Texans together for a century.

Crowds lined the streets of downtown, decked out in red, white, and blue, waving flags and cheering as local floats, bands, and cheer squads passed by.

Among the thousands in attendance was Seagram Porter, a longtime Belton resident and proud parent.

“I had to come out and support the community since my daughter is on the Belton High School cheer team and also support all of our local establishments and have a good time with the community for the Fourth of July,” Porter said.

He tells 25 News' Marc Monroy the energy in Belton every Fourth of July is something truly special.

“I just love it out here for the Fourth of July… It’s great people, a great time, and a great atmosphere,” he said.

While the adults soaked in the community pride, the younger crowd had one thing on their mind — fireworks.

“My favorite part of Fourth of July is the fireworks,” one child said.

“The fireworks,” echoed another.

“The family time,” added a third.

The parade isn’t just about celebration — it’s about remembrance, too. Porter said it's important to reflect on the deeper meaning of the day.

“Let’s be proud of who we are… be proud of the service members who served in the past and be proud to be American,” he said.

With its 106th parade now in the history books, Belton continues to set the standard for hometown patriotism in Central Texas.