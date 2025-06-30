Temple PD unveils $1.4M Mobile Command Unit to bolster disaster response

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Police are investing in a $1.4 million mobile command unit to better serve and protect during natural disasters — a move welcomed by residents still recovering from the storm.
In May of 2024, a pair of tornadoes tore through Temple, leaving behind a trail of destruction, damage, and emotional scars.
For small business owners like Nurian Mendez, the storm wasn’t just a headline — it was personal.
“There was so much family and people that I know that were impacted and in fact I was on my way to Houston that day,” Mendez recalls.
She was behind the wheel when the tornadoes struck.
“I remember that the tornadoes hit when I was on the road but luckily I was in a truck that could handle the winds, but I was scared for my life.”
When Mendez returned, she found his shop damaged — a gaping hole in the roof and water flooding inside. More than a year later, she’s still making repairs.
“There was damage to my store when I got back. There was a big hole on the roof that led to some flooding. In fact, I’m still paying it and repairing the damage.”
Now, the Temple Police Department is taking a step toward improving the city’s response to disasters like these. They’ve announced the purchase of a $1.4 million mobile command vehicle — a high-tech emergency operations center on wheels.
According to Detective Jesse Fugitt, the unit is designed to meet the needs of storm-impacted communities.
“For instance, the tornadoes we had — the new vehicle can be deployed out there and we can provide charging stations in that area for those who have lost power," said the detective. It is satellite-equipped.”
The vehicle will serve not only in natural disasters, but also during large events and major emergencies, providing real-time coordination, communication, and support services.
For residents like Mendez, the investment sends a message that their safety and recovery matter.
“Of course I’m happy the police are taking action on our community safety.”
Temple PD says the command center is part of a larger strategy to increase readiness and resilience, ensuring that when the next storm hits, the city is better equipped to weather it.