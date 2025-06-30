Temple PD unveils $1.4M Mobile Command Unit to bolster disaster response

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Police are investing in a $1.4 million mobile command unit to better serve and protect during natural disasters — a move welcomed by residents still recovering from the storm.



Temple PD’s new command vehicle will offer satellite communication and charging stations in disaster zones.

Local business owner Nurian Mendez, whose shop was damaged by the 2024 tornadoes, supports the city’s investment in preparedness.

The vehicle is part of a broader effort to boost emergency response during severe weather and large-scale events.

In May of 2024, a pair of tornadoes tore through Temple, leaving behind a trail of destruction, damage, and emotional scars.

For small business owners like Nurian Mendez, the storm wasn’t just a headline — it was personal.

“There was so much family and people that I know that were impacted and in fact I was on my way to Houston that day,” Mendez recalls.

She was behind the wheel when the tornadoes struck.

“I remember that the tornadoes hit when I was on the road but luckily I was in a truck that could handle the winds, but I was scared for my life.”

When Mendez returned, she found his shop damaged — a gaping hole in the roof and water flooding inside. More than a year later, she’s still making repairs.

“There was damage to my store when I got back. There was a big hole on the roof that led to some flooding. In fact, I’m still paying it and repairing the damage.”

Now, the Temple Police Department is taking a step toward improving the city’s response to disasters like these. They’ve announced the purchase of a $1.4 million mobile command vehicle — a high-tech emergency operations center on wheels.

According to Detective Jesse Fugitt, the unit is designed to meet the needs of storm-impacted communities.

“For instance, the tornadoes we had — the new vehicle can be deployed out there and we can provide charging stations in that area for those who have lost power," said the detective. It is satellite-equipped.”

The vehicle will serve not only in natural disasters, but also during large events and major emergencies, providing real-time coordination, communication, and support services.

For residents like Mendez, the investment sends a message that their safety and recovery matter.

“Of course I’m happy the police are taking action on our community safety.”

Temple PD says the command center is part of a larger strategy to increase readiness and resilience, ensuring that when the next storm hits, the city is better equipped to weather it.