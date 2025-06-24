New Texas law aims to improve nutrition, exercise in schools and beyond

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Senate Bill 25 mandates daily physical activity in schools, new food labeling laws, and updated nutrition training for healthcare students as part of a broad push to improve public health.



Students in grades Pre-K through 8 must get 30 minutes of daily physical activity.

Food labels must now include warnings for potentially harmful ingredients.

Medical and nursing students will receive updated nutrition education to address diet-related diseases.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Texas law is aiming to improve public health across the state by increasing physical activity requirements for students and updating nutrition standards in schools and medical training.

Under Senate Bill 25, all public school students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will be required to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each school day. Educators and health officials say the measure could help instill lifelong habits that promote better wellness and focus in students.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

In addition to physical activity, SB 25 establishes a Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee tasked with studying the health effects of ultra-processed foods. The committee will also recommend updated dietary guidelines for schools and public healthcare programs.

As part of the bill, new food labeling rules will require clear warnings about certain harmful ingredients. While some residents believe the change is positive, others are skeptical about its impact.

“I don’t think it’s worth it because a lot of people, I believe, won’t read it,” said Mia Bejines, an employee at Las Tapatisas Meat Market in Killeen.

Bejines also doubts whether the changes will significantly impact small businesses.

“For some people I can see they care about it, and we’ll see,” she said. “But a lot of people won’t care, so I see no real difference.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Beyond food packaging, the bill will also require medical and nursing students to receive nutrition training based on the updated guidelines. Supporters say this ensures future healthcare professionals are better prepared to help patients manage diet-related illnesses.

Companies that fail to comply with the new food labeling requirements may face civil penalties. State health officials say the law is part of a broader effort to give Texans better tools to make healthier lifestyle choices.

As school districts and institutions prepare for implementation, Senate Bill 25 marks a major step forward in Texas’s evolving public health policy.