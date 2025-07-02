From Moody to Manhattan: Local mom with Lupus to run in NYC Marathon this year

MOODY, Texas (KXXV) — Moody resident TJ Ortiz, who battles lupus, has been selected to run in the New York City Marathon, using her journey to raise awareness, inspire her children, and represent her supportive hometown.



TJ Ortiz, of Moody, was selected to run in the NYC Marathon while battling lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease

Oritz uses running as a way to raise awareness for lupus and to inspire her children and others facing similar challenges.

Her local community has rallied behind her, supporting her fundraising efforts for the Lupus Alliance Group

From Moody to Manhattan: Local mom with Lupus to run in NYC Marathon

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

TJ Ortiz isn’t just running a marathon; she’s running with purpose. The Moody mom and lupus fighter was selected as one of just 55,000 people to participate in the prestigious New York City Marathon.

“I’m super excited to be one of those people,” Ortiz said.

Diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease with no current cure, Ortiz faces frequent challenges, including flare-ups every couple of months.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“There’s no cure for it, unfortunately, right now, but hopefully with more research and awareness, we can find a cure,” she said. “I have flare-ups probably every two months, and maybe a bit more often depending on my activity level.”

Despite the pain and unpredictability of her illness, Ortiz remains determined, largely because of the two people closest to her.

“My kids are why I keep going. They’re my biggest motivator and they’re the reason I keep pushing myself,” she said, mid-run. “I’m excited to show them that they can do anything they put their mind to, and I’m excited to put Moody on the map.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Ortiz says the small-town support has been overwhelming and deeply meaningful.

“Everyone has been super supportive,” she said. “There’s a business in Moody, the pizza place, that has helped with my fundraiser, and the entire community has been really supportive.”

All donations raised go directly to the Lupus Alliance Group.

“What I would love for everyone to know is that it goes directly to the Lupus Alliance Group, so every donation gets me one step closer to New York,” Ortiz said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

As she trains for the 26.2-mile race, Ortiz carries more than just the weight of her diagnosis; she carries the hope of her community, the love of her family, and the drive to make a difference.

To donate, click here.