WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two former Waco ISD students turned the task of filming their teacher’s wedding into a full documentary, now featured at the Waco Independent Film Festival.



Eva Rodriguez and Brooklyn Stars were asked by their teacher to film his wedding.

The two best friends used their AV class skills to turn the footage into a full documentary.

They captured behind-the-scenes moments and faced technical challenges—like the camera dying at the end of the event.

Their documentary has been selected for the Waco Independent Film Festival, premiering July 19.

Both students credit their AV teacher, Mr. Sanchez, and their friendship for the success of the project.

From the wedding aisle to the big screen: Waco best friends turn teacher’s wedding into film festival feature

When former Waco ISD students Eva Rodriguez and Brooklyn Starts were asked by their teacher, Mr. Campbell, to film his wedding, they thought it would be a fun way to put their AV class skills to the test.

What they didn’t expect was that the spontaneous project would turn into a heartfelt documentary—and earn them a spot at the upcoming Waco Independent Film Festival on July 19.

“It was spontaneous since it was never something I thought I’d be able to do… especially with my best friend Brooke,” Rodriguez said.

Trojan Media Production

The girls documented the wedding and each other behind the scenes, capturing the love, joy, and a few humorous hiccups along the way.

“We were also filming each other back and forth haha,” Rodriguez said.

There was even some drama at the end of the big day. “It was at the very end of the wedding and they were leaving and next thing you know I’m recording then BOOM…,” Starts said. “It died right on us,” Rodriguez added.

But the hiccups didn’t stop them. With their teacher’s encouragement and guidance from AV instructor Mr. Sanchez, the two produced a documentary that showcases their growth and the power of friendship.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“I am very proud of myself and of Brooke and what we have together,” said Rodriguez. “Thank you Sanchez for all that you’ve done and for teaching us.”

The short film will premiere at the Waco Independent Film Festival on July 19—marking a big milestone for two young creatives from Waco, now making a name for themselves behind the camera.