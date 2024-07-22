Feed the Need: Some Bell County food pantries offering wrap-around services

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — "We have a great resource center that our families can come in and utilize the computers," said Executive Director of Helping Hands Ministry, Alicia Jallah.

"Most of them come in to do job applications or even work on their federal benefits."

At Helping Hands Ministry, Central Texans can find wrap-around services — financial, spiritual, mental, and physical.

"We have a great chapel where we do an on going bible study on the second and forth Wednesday of every month," Jallah said.

"Then we do a monthly finance class and we have a great resale shop too that is very affordable for our neighbors."

Everything inside the retail shop is donated.

"Children's clothes are just one dollar, and we do a big bag sale on the first Saturday a month its fill a bag for $10,” Jallah said.

Down the road at the Love of Christ food pantry, senior boxes are given out once a month — filled with 20 to 30 extra pounds of food.

"That means that they can spend that money on medicine, they can spend it on rent, they can go buy gas for their car or something," said Director of Love of Christ Food Pantry, A.C. Blunt.

They also offer a wide range of hygiene products like soaps, lip balm, and shampoo.

"We get homeless people we get a lot of people that don't have a bar of soap to take a bath with or shampoo," Blunt said.

"We're trying to make sure everybody gets the same chance to get clothes like anybody else."

