Feed the need in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Food security is a fundamental need, and local food pantries are the boots on the ground to help families during these rough times.

Here in Aggieland, 15ABC is partnering with The Bridge Ministries in Bryan for the “Feed the Need” food drive to raise money to help feed local families in need.

Bridge Ministries tells 15ABC the number of clients they serve each week has grown since schools let out for the Summer. “Last week alone, we had 170 families, which was the most we had seen all year," Pantry Manager Cecilia Hernandez said.

But that good work cannot be done without volunteers. Most every donation is received, sorted, bagged, and given out by volunteers.

Autumn Love, who has been volunteering at The Bridge Ministries, tells 15ABC why she enjoys being a volunteer, “Volunteering just makes you feel good, you're doing good, you're making an impact in your community. It's very impactful for the community."

Especially those who need help. It makes you feel better about yourself and makes them feel better, by providing for their families and things like that, and it's always OK to go ask for help.”

The Bridge Ministries is located at 304 Post Office Street in Bryan.

Their food distribution day is every Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

If you cannot make a monetary donation to the Feed the Need food drive, then a donation of your time as a volunteer is always appreciated.

