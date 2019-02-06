Email: Kenneth.Graves@krhdnews.com

Kenny Graves serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for the Brazos Valley.

Kenny Graves joined the 15 ABC team in April of 2025. Prior to becoming a multimedia journalist, Kenny spent seven years in radio as a Program Director, Morning Show Host, Newscaster, and Interviewer at Willy 98.7FM/1550AM in Navasota, Texas.

Serving his community is not only a passion but a calling for Kenny. He is excited to connect with neighbors in the Brazos Valley and help to tell their stories.

If you have a story idea, please reach out by emailing Kenneth.graves@krhdnews.com