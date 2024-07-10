Feed the Need: Some Central Texans are struggling to buy food, here's how to help

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — The average person spends $55 to 70 per week on groceries — one local woman is stretching $12.50.



With the price of groceries on the rise, local food pantries are serving double the number of people compared to two years ago.

This summer we're partnering with food pantries in the Brazos Valley, Waco and Temple to Feed the Need

To help 15ABC and 25 News Feed the Need, donate and share here.

Broadcast Script:

"I recently lost my job and so, you know, everything is increasing in price so we're struggling a little bit," Caroline said.

15ABC met Caroline Hickman at Brazos Church Food Pantry, where she and hundreds others come every day for help feeding their families.

"We typically only have between $50 and $100 for groceries every two weeks and that's really giving us a lot of leeway," Caroline said.

Caroline shops for herself and her partner, spending between $12.50 and $25 per person per week.

15ABC took to Facebook to find out how much people are spending on groceries.

Responses varied from $30 per person per week to more than $75 per person per week.

Making $12.50 stretch for a week is nearly impossible.

"We kind of struggle — it depends on the week and depends on what bills need paid that week for sure," Caroline said.

But Caroline isn't alone — Brazos Church pantry is now serving double the amount of people they were serving two years ago.

"Every week we give out about 29,000 pounds of food, so it's a lot of food, but a lot of need," said Andrea Derrig with the Brazos Church Pantry.

She says they're demand has skyrocketed and their donations haven't been keeping up.

"It just hasn't increased as much — I think everybody's feeling the pinch."

That's why they need more donations from their neighbors because you never know which side of the pantry you'll be on.

"I used to help out at food pantries when I was a kid for church and such — so I can see, I've seen over time how they've helped other families and people," Caroline said.

"But this is my first time taking advantage of it, but it seems to have definitely helped us so far."