Feed the Need In Your Neighborhood this summer

During the Summer months when kids are out of school, some less fortunate families struggle to put food on the table, and they rely on our neighborhood food pantries to feed their families.

That’s why 25 News and 15 ABC are partnering with local food pantries to Feed the Need in your neighborhood.

By partnering with organizations like Shepherd's Heart in Waco, Killeen Food Care Center in Killeen, Operation Feeding Temple in Temple, Helping Hands Ministries in Belton, and The Bridge Ministries in Bryan, 25 News and15 ABC aim to assist those in need during this challenging time.

In this article, we will delve into the importance of the food drive and shed light on the communities and individuals benefiting from it.

Helping Local Communities

During the summer break, families who rely on school meals for their children often struggle to make ends meet. Local food pantries play a vital role in bridging this gap by providing essential food items to those in need.

Through its partnership with various food pantries, 25 News and15 ABC are actively working to address this issue and alleviate the burden faced by families across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

Highlighting Stories of Impact

Throughout the Feed the Need Summer Drive, 25 News and15 ABC reporters will share in-depth stories that highlight the people these food pantries assist.

By shedding light on the daily operations and challenges faced by these organizations, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the critical work being done to combat food insecurity in the region.

Rising Costs and the Need for Support

In recent times, the cost of living has been increasing throughout the country, impacting families' ability to afford basic necessities.

This issue is especially pronounced for individuals already facing financial hardships. The Feed the Need Summer Drive aims to address this by collecting donations to support local food pantries, enabling them to continue their operations and serve those in need.

How to Contribute

The Feed the Need Summer Drive will run until July 26th, providing an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute to this important cause.

Below is a list of local food pantries with a link so you can donate directly to the pantry of your choice! It’s the easiest way to help your neighbors! Our food pantries need our help more than ever right now. Help us Feed the Need in your neighborhood!



As summer break commences and school meals become unavailable, many families in Central Texas find it challenging to put food on the table. In response to this ongoing issue, 25 News and15 ABC have partnered with local food pantries for the annual Feed the Need Summer Drive. By raising awareness, sharing impactful stories, and collecting donations, this initiative aims to support the less fortunate and ensure that they have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

Together, let us come forward and make a difference in our communities by supporting the Feed the Need Summer Drive in your neighborhood.

