'Feed the Need' kicks off to help families facing summer food insecurity

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As families face rising food costs and the loss of school-provided meals during summer break, 25 News has partnered once again with Shepherd’s Heart for the annual "Feed the Need" food drive.



has partnered with Shepherd’s Heart of Waco for the annual "Feed the Need" food drive, aimed at supporting families during the summer months when school meals are unavailable. Last year, Shepherd’s Heart served over 104,000 families, with nearly 34,000 in the community living at or below the poverty line.

Volunteers and employees say rising grocery prices make the effort more critical than ever, highlighting the drive’s growing impact and community support.



During summer break, families who rely on school meals for their children often struggle to make ends meet — just one reason 25 News is once again partnering with Shepherd's Heart for ‘Feed the Need’.

A food drive dedicated to helping families in need.

“It’s been 7 or 8 years that we’ve been doing ‘Feed the Need’ and every year it gets better and better, the need increases, but the impact that you’re making on the community becomes bigger and bigger,” CEO of Shepherd's Heart, Robert Gager, said.

He tells 25 news that it’s not a want but a need for our community.

“We had 104,000 families that we served last year, and in our particular community, we have about 34,000 that are at or below the poverty line,” said Gager.

And it’s employees like Toby that help make it all possible.

“The cost of groceries is so expensive, I myself need a little help so being a part of giving back to the community is what it’s all about,” said Shepherd’s heart employee Toby Kurosky.

An initiative that our neighbors are glad to be a part of.

“There’s nothing like Shepherd's heart, the quality of the food, the quality of the people, it’s just a fun place to be apart of,” said Kurosky.

“I want God to work through me, and I see God working through me to touch all these people and have all of these people impact the community, so it’s a community effort, and I just get to be a part of it,” said Gager.

