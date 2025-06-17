Fort Cavazos officially reverts to Fort Hood after late night execution order

FORT HOOD, TEXAS (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos has officially reverted to Fort Hood, following Monday night's execution order issued to Lt. General Kevin Admiral, Commander of the Third Armored Corps.

Though the process of renaming back to Fort Hood is now formally underway, for many residents, it’s more of a formality than a transformational shift.

“For me, it’s just a name,” said Killeen resident Tyrell Lyons, whose ties to the post extend back to his mother’s time stationed there during his childhood. “Whatever happens on base—that’s what matters, not the name.”

While the execution order took effect immediately, the logistical adjustments will take time, mirroring the months-long process that occurred in 2023 when Fort Hood was renamed to Fort Cavazos.

Fort Hood officials confirmed that social media accounts and online platforms are still in the process of being updated, while TXDOT is working to change non-post road signage.

Tuesday afternoon, the Bernie Beck Visitors Gate was officially stripped of Cavazos signage, with officials announcing plans for a formal ceremony later this summer to reinstall Fort Hood signage.

Despite the flurry of activity, many locals see the change as a return to familiarity, rather than a moment of historical reckoning. For Lyons, the transition simply marks a distinction between longtime residents and newcomers.

“I can go back to saying Fort Hood without having to correct myself,” Lyons said. “Before, I’d say, ‘You’ve got to go by Fort Hood,’ and someone new would be like, ‘What?’ And I’d have to say, ‘Oh yeah, you just moved here—Fort Cavazos, my bad. It was called Fort Hood before.’”

While Fort Hood continues to transition back to its longtime name, officials acknowledge that renaming efforts—from paperwork to signage updates—could take several months.

For now, residents who always saw the installation as Fort Hood will simply resume referring to it by the name they’ve always known.