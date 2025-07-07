Killeen activist and pastor leads flood relief effort for Hill Country neighbors

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — With floodwaters devastating communities across Marble Falls, Kerrville and the Hill Country, Central Texans are stepping in to help, led by Killeen Pastor Byron Sago.

Sago, the founder of Blessings on the Block Community Outreach, has long been a fixture in local service efforts. This week, he’s expanding his reach, gathering emergency supplies and coordinating delivery efforts to support the restricted-access flood zones in Marble Falls and Kerrville.

“We never expected something like this to happen,” Sago said. “It’s a big impact on Central Texas, and I think it’ll help us be more prepared in the future.”

From his collection site at 901 South Ann Boulevard, Sago and volunteers are calling for non-perishable snacks, bottled water, and Gatorade—but not canned goods—to assist those displaced or without access to clean resources.

The supplies will be delivered Thursday morning to Arc of the Highland Lakes Church, which serves as a midpoint before reaching areas where road access remains limited.

“We’re trying to collect some things so we can get down there Thursday,” Sago shared. “People are dealing with these flash floods and things like that.”

Sago has also received significant financial donations and says that if contributors can’t travel to Harker Heights or Belton in person, they can donate online or coordinate alternate drop-off arrangements.

The urgency is stark: three deaths have been confirmed in Marble Falls, and Michael Phillips, the Marble Falls Volunteer Fire Department Police Chief, remains missing.

These sobering details only reinforce the need for regional solidarity.

“Usually this time of year, we’re expecting 102-degree pool weather,” Sago noted. “But events like this show us we need to be ready—not just to respond, but to be proactive.”His message is simple: Unity matters now more than ever.

“We just hope people in this area will help us, so we can get that to the people in need," Sago said.

To donate to Pastor Sago's outreach efforts, click here.