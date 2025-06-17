KISD Superintendent addresses community concerns in summer Q&A session

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen communication with Killeen residents, KISD Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey hosted a public Q&A session, where parents and community members raised concerns about student safety, disciplinary policies, and district transparency.

One of the most significant updates was the investigation into the tragic stabbing of Serenity Baker at Roy J. Smith Middle School. Fey confirmed that the review has been completed, and next steps will involve briefing the Board of Trustees.

“The investigation has been completed. Within the next few weeks, we will be briefing our trustees,” Fey said. “I have not been briefed yet—I will be briefed with our Board of Trustees, and based on that outcome, we’ll determine what can and what can’t be released.”

Addressing Bullying and School Culture

Community activist Dr. Rodney Duckett explained the need for stronger anti-bullying measures.

“How do we put some measures in place—day one, when a kid walks in—to create a school culture where bullying doesn’t exist?” Duckett asked.

Fey responded by highlighting the district’s increased focus on tracking bullying reports to reduce response times.

“We made a concerted effort to start studying where those incidents are reported,” Fey said.“What we’re trying to identify is the lag—the time it takes to address an incident. We’ve moved that needle from over 10 days to under 3.”

KISD’s Position on ICE Enforcement

With ongoing ICE protests in Los Angeles, a resident asked about KISD’s stance on potential ICE raids within the district. Fey assured attendees that while the district will not allow the detaining of children without a warrant, KISD is still required to comply with state and federal laws.

“Our priority is the protection of students, but we must follow all legal guidelines,” Fey said.

Moving Forward

As KISD continues working to improve safety protocols, Fey remains focused on transparency and community engagement, ensuring that residents’ concerns help shape district policies.

