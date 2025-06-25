Belton’s BBQ Alley: Where community, craft, and Central Texas smoke converge

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — At sunrise in Belton, the smokers are already running hot. On Central Avenue, now affectionately known by locals as “Barbecue Alley”, two Texas giants fire up their pits by 4:30 or 5 a.m., preparing for a day that’s about more than just feeding crowds.

On one side is Schoepf’s BBQ, first opened in 1993 and later transformed by Ronnie and Staci Schoepf, who took the reins from Ronnie’s parents. Across the street is Miller’s Smokehouse, founded in 2008 by Dirk and Lisa Miller, a family deeply rooted in Belton—every one of Dirk’s relatives attended Leon Heights Elementary just up the road.

Together, these two restaurants have turned a small street into a destination, each with their own distinct flavor but united by a shared belief: barbecue is community. “This town represents us,” said Ronnie. “Being part of this community for so long—we take that personally.”

While both restaurants have earned Texas Monthly Top 50 honors before, what’s perhaps more impressive is how they’ve embedded themselves into the daily life of Belton residents.

Ronnie and Staci have used Schoepf’s stage for benefit concerts supporting organizations like the Belton Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Club of Killeen, and Baylor Scott & White. Country superstar Cody Johnson, a native Texan and CMA Award winner, got his start on that very stage, and is planning to return for a weeklong charity event this fall.

Miller’s, meanwhile, is credited by kitchen manager Amadeo Chapa for changing lives in quieter but no less meaningful ways.

“Without this family-oriented business,” Amadeo said, “I never would’ve met my wife.”

At both establishments, the commitment to quality starts early. Staff arrive by 4:30–6 a.m., prepping for hours before doors open. Every bite—from ribs to sides—is cooked in-house, a standard that Lisa Miller and Staci Schoepf still hold themselves to five days a week.

That kind of care earned Schoepf’s the gig of a lifetime: catering for the 2011 Super Bowl media event in Dallas—one of Ronnie’s proudest moments.

But you don’t need a media badge to experience what makes these spots special. Just ask the locals—or better yet, stop in and share a plate.

“Whether they’re going to their place or ours, they’re going to see both of us,” said Ronnie. “We definitely don’t taste the same—but we both got great food.”

Amadeo agrees: “Barbecue is where people come together. You share a table, a story, a laugh. And that’s exactly what’s happening here in Belton.”

