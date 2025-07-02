Skillpoint Alliance graduates Killeen future electricians, sparking hope and opportunity

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The journey to becoming an electrician doesn’t start with wiring; it starts with access. And that’s precisely what Skillpoint Alliance, a nonprofit workforce development program based in Austin, has been building in Killeen over the past month.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., nine students will officially graduate from Skillpoint’s Killeen-based electrician program, a landmark moment for both the organization and the community.

For CEO Kevin Brackmeyer, it’s about more than certificates; it’s about eliminating barriers and igniting careers.

“If you have to get up an hour and a half earlier just to reach your training site, that adds unnecessary stress,” said Brackmeyer. “We want our students to focus on the work, not the commute.”

The program’s local presence is already proving transformative. Eight of the nine graduates live in Killeen or Bell County, and many say the same training would’ve been out of reach if held solely in Austin.

Building Careers, Supporting Businesses

Skillpoint’s impact extends beyond individual students. By training residents locally, the organization is meeting the urgent needs of Central Texas employers, especially in the booming construction sector.

“There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity here,” Brackmeyer shared. “Nearly every student is in a position to get employed quickly after graduation.”

From Hardship to Hope

For graduate Lorraine McQueen, the opportunity to train without tuition, in her own city, was life-changing.

“My car is down, so I wouldn’t have been able to attend if it was in Austin,” McQueen said. “Having something here is awesome. I love that I can have a career change without worrying about tuition.”

But McQueen's vision reaches further than just her own paycheck. She sees this new chapter as a way to inspire and uplift her family.

“I really want to build generational wealth for my grandkids,” she said. “My oldest grandson, Cameron, is 12. I want to be a good role model for him.”

As Brackmeyer looks ahead, he hopes to deepen Skillpoint’s reach in Killeen, offering more training courses and expanding enrollment.

“Just by being here,” he said, “we’re hoping to make a difference.”

In addition to other career development outside of electrical training, Skillpoint offers wrap-around services including help with transportation, childcare, resume building and workshops, as well as employer worksite tours.

They also offer student success and employment coordinators for graduates who often work with them years after completion of the program.

If you or somebody you know could utilize Skillpoint Alliance, click here.