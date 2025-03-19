Killeen ISD places principal and staff member on administrative leave amid stabbing investigation

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — KISD has placed the principal and another administrative staff member at Roy J. Smith Middle School on administrative leave pending an investigation.

According to the criminal inquiry, Killeen Independent School District conducts an independent review of all safety procedures and actions taken during and after the incident.

The district determined that the staff members should be on leave to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

The district says administrative leave does not imply wrongdoing.

Clickherefor more information.