Parents speak at first Killeen ISD school board meeting after student was fatally stabbed

Killeen ISD held its first school board meeting since a student was stabbed to death two weeks ago.

25 News was there to hear what parents had to say.

It was standing room only inside Killeen ISD board meeting as parents showed up to express their concerns after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly stabbed to death by another student at Roy J. Smith Middle School.

The first parent who spoke is concerned her children will be going to school that resembles a jail in isolation like they’re locked up.

“I’m concerned about how we’re going to rectify the issue," Jamie Jones said.

The second parent who spoke said her daughter, who had behavioral problems, died last year and recommended all KISD bathrooms should have attendants inside them.

"To be in bathroom — so if they want to do drugs or have sex, there is an attendant there," Jones said.

Another parent was there to speak about emotional safety, specifically bullying, and said there needs to be classes taught to target bullying.

"A curriculum should be taught in class so there can be peer interaction and discussions so children and adults can learn from one another," Lane Carter said.

One former teacher said the problem is the lack of funding in KISD, and said school vouchers isn’t the answer and called on parents to reach out to lawmakers to protest HB 2.

“We are currently in 16 million dollar deficit and that will grow with what the state legislatures are going to do," Dawn Williams-Richardson said.

In a letter sent to parents Tuesday, the superintendent asks parents to monitor your students and reach out to the school if your child is having any issues coping with the stabbing.