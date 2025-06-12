State Rep. Angelia Orr announces re-election bid for District 13

WACO, Texas — The District 13 representative who serves Hill, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, and parts of McLennan counties announced she’s running for re-election and hopes to continue the momentum from her second term in the Texas House.

“I wanted to make sure the wins we had last session continue through this next session,” Orr told 25 News.

If re-elected, the 90th legislative session in 2027 would mark her third term. She said President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott have both endorsed her campaign.

Orr reflected on her growth since taking office, saying her second term felt very different than her first.

“As a first-term freshman, you’re trying to figure out your place, the rules, and who can help,” she said. “This was different. I was in the system, and I had 17 bills passed.”

Among them: Jenifer’s Law, which restricts IV infusions to licensed medical professionals, and House Bill 24, aimed at increasing housing development across Texas, particularly in urban areas. She also passed HB 128, which bans sister-city agreements with countries deemed foreign adversaries, like China and Russia.

Looking ahead, Orr says her priorities include continuing the push for property tax relief and tackling rural healthcare issues during the interim.

“I still have to work on property tax relief and maintain that,” she said. “During the interim, I want to spend time on healthcare matters, talking to rural Texans about their needs.”

If voters send her back to Austin, she also plans to address infrastructure as Texas continues to grow, including roads, water, and the power grid.

“I’m excited to run, and I look forward to representing House District 13,” she said.

Orr plans to file for re-election officially in November. So far, no challengers have entered the race.