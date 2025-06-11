Who Was Fort Hood Named After? A Look at Col. Robert B. Hood

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to restore the name of Fort Cavazos back to Fort Hood, a move many in Killeen say they welcome.

25 News spoke with residents following Trump’s announcement.

While the original name honored Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, the new version would instead recognize a different Hood — Col. Robert B. Hood, a decorated World War I veteran.

“I have not adjusted to it,” said Killeen resident Don Caffey, referring to the name change that took place on May 9, 2023, when the post was renamed for Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general.

The switch was part of a broader national push to remove Confederate names from military installations. While federal law bars returning to the original Confederate honoree, Trump’s plan circumvents that by assigning a new namesake with the same last name.

Col. Robert B. Hood was born in Kansas in 1891. He was commissioned into the Army in 1917, served in France during World War I, and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross after reorganizing his unit under fire. He retired in 1961 and died in 1964.

Killeen residents say the distinction between the two Hoods doesn’t matter; they just want the post’s longtime name back.

“I agree with it,” said David Beasley. “I don’t think it should have been changed in the first place.”

Caffey added, “That’s the name it’s been called the whole time. I think it’s just a good idea.”

The Army has not yet confirmed when the name change will take place.