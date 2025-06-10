Trump announces Fort Cavazos to undergo possible name change once again

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos could undergo a possible name change yet once again.

President Trump took to the crowd to announce on Tuesday, during the Fort Bragg event today, honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

"For a little breaking news, we are also going to be restoring the names to Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort AP Hill, and Fort Robert E. Lee" said President Trump.

In 2023, Fort Cavazos was renamed after General Richard Edward Cavazos, the Army's first Hispanic four-star general.

The base was formerly named Fort Hood, previously named after John Bell Hood. He became a confederate cavalry captain after the Civil War began in 1861 and was promoted to major general the following year. He led Confederate troops in several battles, including the Battle of Gettysburg.

"We won a lot of battles out of those forts, and it's no time to change," said President Trump.

We reached out to Fort Cavazos but have not received a comment. This is a developing story. 25 News will keep you updated.

