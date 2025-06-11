Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco, confirms 2026 re-election bid

WACO, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick stopped in Waco Monday as part of a whirlwind tour across Texas following the 89th legislative session, where he talked about key accomplishments, future goals, and confirmed he plans to seek re-election in 2026.

“This is my 12th stop in two days,” Patrick said, “but Waco is my favorite place because I spent a lot of time here, both of my kids graduated from Baylor.”

Patrick called property tax relief the top issue addressed during the session, highlighting a major change aimed at seniors. “This year, seniors watching or reading this, for the average senior, you’ll no longer pay property taxes,” he said. “We’re raising the homestead exemption to $200,000, which will likely eliminate your property taxes for the rest of your life."

He also touted a sweeping education bill that includes teacher pay raises.

“Teachers used to make about $54,000,” Patrick said. “Now the average salary will go up to $69,000, and with incentive programs, it could be even more.”

Patrick also brought up the controversial Ten Commandments bill, which would require classrooms across the state to display a poster of the Ten Commandments and allow prayer in schools.

“I always wondered about kids going to Sunday school, then not being able to talk about it at school,” he said. “Let’s get back to the basics of life.”

As for what’s ahead, Patrick said he isn’t done yet. “We didn’t pass all I wanted to, but I want to come back,” he said. “I’ll stay focused on the grid and focused on the water and continue working to lower property taxes for everyone.”