Lauren Adams

I'm so excited to be joining the KXXV 25 News team!

I come to Waco, Texas from Columbia, S.C. where I was the senior reporter at WIS-TV.

During my 20 years in the business, I’ve worked in Knoxville, Tenn.; San Diego, Calif.; and Atlanta, GA as a reporter and anchor.

I started my career in Dothan, AL at WTVY where I was also the military reporter. I had the opportunity to be an embedded reporter in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Originally from the North Georgia Mountains in Dahlonega, I graduated with honors from the University of Georgia from the Henry Grady School of Journalism with a degree in Broadcast News.

I’ve won numerous journalism awards including the Edward R. Murrow Award, AP Best News Anchor and been nominated for several Emmy’s.

In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my husband, Nick, and our 4-month-old daughter Laurie.

If you see us out in the community, please say hello!

